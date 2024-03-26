Jordan Ayew leads Ghana again as Jojo Wollacott makes long-awaited start against Uganda

After nearly two years since his last start for the Black Stars, goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has been given the nod by coach Otto Addo to feature in the international friendly against Uganda on Tuesday.

Wollacott's return to the starting lineup marks a significant moment for the Hibernian goalkeeper, who has faced challenges securing a spot in the national team following an injury setback just before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite being the first-choice goalkeeper before the tournament, Wollacott has struggled to reclaim his position, with Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Richard Ofori sharing the role in his absence.

Otto Addo had hinted at Wollacott's inclusion for the match against Uganda, following the utilization of Ati-Zigi in Friday's encounter against Nigeria.

The coach has followed through on his intention, entrusting Wollacott with the responsibility between the posts.

In addition to Wollacott, Addo has made four other changes to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game, with Francis Abu, Fatawu Issahaku, Ebenezer Annan, and Denis Odoi also getting the nod.

Notably, Jordan Ayew, who has been instrumental in recent matches with three consecutive penalty goals, retains his starting position and assumes the captaincy, while his brother and skipper Andre Ayew begins the game on the bench.

Lyon attacker Ernest Nuamah, Edmund Addo and defender Jerome Opoku, despite his previous sending-off against Nigeria, are also included in the starting lineup.

Salis Abdul Samed and striker Antoine Semenyo complete the starting eleven.

The Black Stars will be eager to produce an improved performance as they seek their first victory in six games. Having suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria, Ghana aim to bounce back and conclude the March international break on a positive note.