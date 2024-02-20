Jordan Ayew praises Roy Hodgson after manager's departure from Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has expressed his gratitude and admiration for former manager Roy Hodgson after he stepped down due to illness.

Ayew praised Hodgson for his guidance and support, saying that he had helped him improve not only as a footballer but also as a person.

Ayew started 21 out of 22 league games under Hodgson this season, scoring twice and providing five assists.

He expressed his appreciation for the trust Hodgson had placed in him, saying that he couldn't thank him enough.

"When we speak about Roy I have goosebumps because he's been so good to me and he's been a top manager, a top man," emotional Ayew said.

"He helped me a lot and made me improve as a football player and as a man as well. I can't thank him enough," he added.

The departure of Hodgson has led to the appointment of Oliver Glasner as the new manager of Crystal Palace.

Glasner was in attendance at Goodison Park on Monday night, where Ayew scored a stunning goal in the 1-1 draw against Everton.

Despite the change in management, Ayew remains focused on his performance and is looking forward to the upcoming match against Burnley at Selhurst Park this weekend.

The goal was his third of the season, and he has now been involved in eight goals for Palace in the Premier League, with five assists to his name.