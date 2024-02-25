Jordan Ayew reaches double digits in goal contributions

Jordan Ayew had a stellar performance on Saturday, scoring and assisting in Crystal Palace's 3-0 victory over Burnley in one of the impressive EPL results this weekend.

The Ghanaian striker scored and assisted in the win, taking his tally to four goals and six assists for the campaign.

His performances have been crucial for Palace, who have climbed to 12th in the table, level on points with 11th-placed Brighton and 13th-placed West Ham.

Ayew's pinpoint crossing ability was on display against Burnley, as he set up Chris Richards for a diving header - the youngster's first goal for the club - before netting himself shortly afterwards.

The 28-year-old's influence on the game was evident throughout, as he recorded five key passes leading to shots, three successful dribbles, and won the most fouls (three) and attempted and completed the most crosses (seven from 14 attempts) of any player on the pitch.

Ayew's impressive display earned him the Man of the Match award from Crystal Palace fans, receiving 31% of the vote.

Other notable performers for the Eagles included right wing-back Daniel MuÃ±oz (15.7%), centre-back Richards (13.8%), and second-half substitute Matheus FranÃ§a (12.9%), who notched his first assist for the club.

The win was a dominant one for Palace, who controlled proceedings from start to finish. Despite playing against 10 men for much of the game following Josh Brownhill's red card, the Eagles showed no mercy, constantly threatening the Burnley goal.

In other EPL results, Arsenal, and Manchester City secured wins to stay in the hunt for the title, while Manchester United lost at home to Fulham, Brighton and Everton drew as well as a convincing win for Aston Villa against Nottingham Forest.