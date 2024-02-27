Jordan Ayew reaches new Crystal Palace milestone after starring in Burnley win

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew, marked his 200th appearance for Crystal Palace in style after serving an assist and scoring a goal in the victory over Burnley.

The 32-year-old, who joined the Eagles in 2019, has been a key figure at the South London club, reaching an incredible milestone. In 200 appearances for Crystal Palace, Ayew has scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists for the club.

The former Marseille striker has made 183 Premier League appearances, played 8 FA Cup matches and featured in 9 EFL Cup games for Crystal Palace.

200 Palace appearances for Jordan Ayew âœŠðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ pic.twitter.com/ZdpAN18g5i â€” Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 26, 2024

Ayew was named Crystal Palace Player of the Year in 2020 after ending the season as the club's top scorer. He had joined Palace a season earlier on loan from Swansea City.

This season, Ayew has already made double goal contribution in the Premier League, with four goals and six assists.

Jordan Ayew, who extended his Palace contract to another year, remains one of the most capped Ghanaians in the English Premier League.