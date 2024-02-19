Jordan Ayew to work under new manager as Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace boss

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is set to work under a new coach following the exit of veteran tactician Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace manager.

This follows a period of lackluster performances that has seen the Eagles drop valuable points in the English Premier League.

In an official statement released on Monday, February 19, Crystal Palace expressed gratitude for Hodgson's outstanding service, acknowledging his management of 200 games across six seasons.

The departure opens the door for a new era at the club, as the search for a replacement begins.

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew, along with compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp, now awaits the arrival of a fresh face at the helm. Both players will be eager to impress the incoming manager and secure regular playing time under the new leadership.

Palace is set to face Everton tonight in a crucial match scheduled to kick off at 8 pm. The encounter marks the beginning of a transitional phase for the club, with former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Glasner, taking charge.

As Palace looks to turn the tide and reinvigorate their Premier League campaign, all eyes will be on Jordan Ayew and his teammates, who aim to showcase their talents and contribute to the team's resurgence under the guidance of a new manager.