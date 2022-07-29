Jordanian club Al Wehdat set to terminate Ghanaian forward Mohammed Anas' contract

Jordanian topflight side, Al Wehdat are set to end their relationship with Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Anas.

The former Black Leopards attacker failed to impress the club, scoring only two goals in six matches and had to be loaned out to Sahab SC.

Following his return, the club and his representatives are in talks to terminate his contract. Al Wehdat will pay the forward $70,000 should an agreement be reached.

Mohammed Anas moved to Jordan after he reportedly left South African club TS Galaxy after he was branded as an unlucky player.

The former Maritzburg player became an internet sensation after dedicating his goals after a game to his wife and girlfriend.

He spent most of his career in South Africa.