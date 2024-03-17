Joseph Paintsil addresses speculation surrounding his exclusion from Ghana squad

Ghana attacker Joseph Paintsil has dismissed speculations surrounding his exclusion from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming games against Uganda and Nigeria.

Rumours circulated that Paintsil's absence was due to his criticism of coach Otto Addo's decision to exclude him from the 2022 World Cup squad.

However, in a statement posted on social media, Paintsil attributed his exclusion to his recent transfer to Los Angeles Galaxy in the Major League Soccer (MLS) league.

He explained that he needs to complete additional immigration documentation procedures before he can travel outside the United States.

"As a result of my very recent move to a new club in the United States, there are some further immigration documentation procedures I have to go through, which is why I am unable to travel outside the United States until the process is completed," Paintsil expressed.

"I have duly communicated the reasons for my absence from the national team to management. I wish the new head coach Otto Addo, my colleagues, and the entire team the best in this upcoming hurdle," Paintsil.

The player also emphasised his dedication to representing Ghana, stating that the country holds a special place in his heart and that he is always ready to defend and represent it.

Paintsil's omission from the squad had generated interest, particularly given his previous comments about Otto Addo's decision to leave him out of the 2022 World Cup squad.

Paintsil had previously expressed his disappointment and disagreement with Addo's choice, citing a lack of valid reasoning behind his exclusion.

Despite this, Paintsil has been performing well in the MLS, scoring two goals and assisting once since his move to LA Galaxy.