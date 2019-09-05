Joseph Paintsil set for UEFA Champions League experience after being named in Genk's squad

Ghana youth international Joseph Paintsil has been listed in KRC Genk's Champions League squad for the 2019/20 campaign which starts in a fortnight.

Paintsil-playing in his second season for the club-is among the 25 players registered for the Group phase.

The 21-year-old featured in the Europa League last term and will now get to audition in the elite competition.

After six matches, Painstil has scored one goal in the Belgian Jupiler League.

Racing Genk kick-off on 17 September against Austrian champions RB Salzburg before Napoli and defending champions Napoli.

Genk's Champions League squad:

Goalkeepers: Gaëtan Coucke, Maarten Vandevoort, Vic Chambaere *, Tobe Leysen *

Defense: Casper De Norre, Three Wouters, Neto Borges, Sébastien Dewaest, Jere Uronen, Joakim Maehle, Jhon Lucumi, Shawn Adewoye *, Carlos Cuesta

Midfield: Bryan Heynen, Patrik Hrosovsky, Jakub Piotrowski, Ianis Hagi, Sander Berge *, Luca Oyen *, Ismael Saibari *, Elias Sierra *, Vladimir Screciu

Attack: Junya Ito, Mbwana Samatta, Joseph Paintsil, Benjamin Nygren, Stephen Odey, Paul Onuachu, Theo Bongonda, Arne Cuypers *, Bryan Limbombe *, Dieumerci Ndongala

* B-list player