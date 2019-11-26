Juan Mata's dad behind Mohammed Salisu reported move to Manchester United

Real Valladolid whiz kid Mohammed Salisu has emerged as a January transfer target for Manchester United.

The young centre-back is represented by father of Manchester United star Juan Mata and that makes the move to Old Trafford a possibility.

According to El Diario De Valladolid, as many as four English Premier League sides are interested in Ghanaian prospect.

Norwich and Southampton are the latest to express interest and have joined Everton and Newcastle United.

Salisu is yet to extend his contract at the Spanish club.

The 20-year-old has made 20 league appearances and scored one goal so far in the La Liga.