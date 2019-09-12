Justice Anin Yeboah named on FIFA reforms taskforce for African football

Ghanaian legal brain Justice Anin Yeboah has been named in the CAF/FIFA Reform Implementation Taskforce team for African football.

Justice Yeboah, who is a supreme court judge with a strong background football at the Fifa level was appointed along with five others to carry out the reforms of African football.

The taskforce has been constituted to strengthen and accelerate the ongoing reforms at CAF.

CAF has been under pressure after allegations of corruption and financial malfeasance hit the continent's governing body right before the start of the Nations Cup in Egypt this summer.

In a bid to arrest the situation CAF invited FIFA to audit its structures and recommend measures to avoid such situations in future.

Now the CAF/FIFA joint team have appointed a Reform Implementation Taskforce that includes: Abdoulaye Diop (Mali), Hossam El Shafei (Egypt), Janet Katisya ( Kenya), Martin Ngoga (Rwanda) and Anin Yeboah ( Ghana) who discussed the three main areas of cooperation identified under the joint CAF-FIFA roadmap.

Anin Yeboah, a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana and a part-time lecturer at the Ghana School of Law in Civil Procedure and the Ghana Legal System.

Anin Yeboah’s legal experience includes writing judgments in constitutional matters, civil and criminal cases and providing opinions on legal matters in the West African nation.

In May 2017, Yeboah was formally appointed Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee at the 67th FIFA Congress in Bahrain.