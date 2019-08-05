K.P Boateng and Melissa Satta reuinte after temporal break up

Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince Boateng has reunited with Italian model Melissa Satta after a short divorce.

The couple divorced some few months ago following misunderstanding between the two.

But after lawsuits and trials in court, the pair have decided to come back together for the sake of their son, Maddox.

Boateng married Melissa in 2016 two years after the birth of their son Maddox.

In a tweet, the 32-year old Fiorentina attacker posted,"Always growing strong," referring to his reunion with wife Melissa.

The ex-AC Milan forward decided to stay in Italy because of his wife and son Maddox after he was linked to a return to Germany.

Melisaa also posted of a picture of them with the emoji love.

">https://www.instagram.com/p/B0wiyE2BiAm/" data-instgrm-version="12">

View this post on Instagram

❤️

">https://www.instagram.com/p/B0wiyE2BiAm/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">❤️