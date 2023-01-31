Kamaldeen Sulemana: Southampton to pay club record fee for Ghana forward

Kamaldeen Sulemana is set to join Southampton after the club agreed to sign the Ghana forward for a club record fee.

Southampton will pay Rennes £22m for the services of the talented winger, Ghanasoccernet has learnt.

Sulemana is said to have chosen Southampton after being linked with a move to Everton.

He is currently undergoing a medical in France before joining Southampton in a deal worth up to £24.6 million.

The fee exceeds the £20 million Saints paid Liverpool for Danny Ings in 2019.

Sulemana joined Rennes in 2021 from Danish club Nordsjaelland and has appeared in 20 games this season, scoring once and assisting twice.

The 20-year-old has been capped 15 times by Ghana, including three at the World Cup in Qatar. During the tournament, Sulemana ran at 35.7kph (22.2mph), the fastest speed of any player.