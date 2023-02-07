Karim Zito sets sights on top-four finish for Dreams FC

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito said they have set sights on a top-four finish at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Despite mixed results in the ongoing campaign, Zito and the team remain confident in their abilities.

So far in the season, Dreams FC have won 5, drawn 5, and lost 6 games out of the 16 matches played. This has placed them in 12th position with 20 points, with one more game to go in the first round of the season.

"By the end of the league, I would like us to be in the top four, if you don’t set an objective in your life then you can’t chase anything."

"Now, we’ve set ourselves an objective to be one of the top four clubs. This is what we are aiming at and if anything comes, is a bonus," he said.

Zito stated that the club's aim to finish in the top four is an ambitious goal, but one that the team is determined to achieve. He acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead but expressed confidence in his players and their ability to perform at a high level.