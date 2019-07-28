Kevin-Prince Boateng rejects Eintracht Frankfurt for love - Report

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng could snub a return to Eintracht Frankfurt for the love of his wife, Melissa Satta.

Boateng has been linked with a move away from US Sassuolo following his unsuccessful loan stint at FC Barcelona.

According to reports, the Ghana forward is seriously considering an offer from German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, the main obstacle for the 32-year-old is represented by his wife, as it’s reported he split with Melissa Satta earlier this year, but they are trying to get back together.

If he were to move away to Germany and leave her in Italy, this would obviously become more difficult.

He had been with Satta since 2011 and their son, Maddox, was born in 2014.

He has a contract with the Neroverdi until 2021.