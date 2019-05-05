Kim Grant brags after heavy win over WAFA, claims Hearts of Oak could have scored SEVEN goals

Head coach of Hearts of Oak Kim Grant has claimed that his charges could have scored seven goals against WAFA following their 4-0 win in the matchday nine of the Special Competition on Sunday.

The Phobians dominated and deservedly annihilated the Sogakofe-based lads in front of their vociferous fans at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Michelle Sarpong opened the floodgate for Hearts of Oak before Fatawu Mohammed, Manaf Umar and Kofi Kordzi completed the rout to help the Rainbow lads move top of the Zone B standings with 18 points.

In the aftermath of the match, coach Grant lavished adulation on his players and bragged that they could have had more goals in the game due to the plethora of chances they created.

"I'm happy with their [players] performance today, it was magnificent and it's a great feeling," the 46-year-old gaffer stated on GTV.

"We could have scored them [WAFA SC] seven goals with the scoring chances we created in the game"

"We are in our fifth month, the team is still work in progress"

Hearts will engage Liberty Professionals in Week Ten of the competition on Wednesday.