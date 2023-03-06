Kotoko assistant coach claims his side were denied clear penalty in defeat to Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko assistant coach Orlando Wellington has spoken out about his side's defeat to Hearts of Oak on Sunday, claiming that his team were denied a clear penalty during the match.

The game, which is the biggest fixture in the Ghana Premier League, saw the Phobians come out on top with a 1-0 win over the Porcupine Warriors, giving them the President Cup title for the second consecutive year.

During the post-match conference, Wellington expressed his frustration with the officiating and cited the missed penalty as a key factor in his team's loss. He stated, "Hearts of Oak scored an offside goal and the referee denied us a clear penalty."

Hearts of Oak have overtaken Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League table following the win.