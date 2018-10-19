Kotoko C.E.O Geoge Amoako reveals losing sponsors due to suspension of GPL

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has revealed that the club has missed out of several sponsorship deals due to the suspension of the domestic topflight.

At the unveiling of the Kotoko-Paradise Pac sponsorship deal, George Amoako lamented over the disadvantage of the not playing competitive football in the country.

“We were about the land some massive sponsorship but were delayed by what happened. Because there is no competitive football we could not get those big deals done,” Mr. Amoako revealed.

“I have always said this. That Kotoko deserves more of these big sponsorship deals in order to increase the revenue of the club. It is the only way we can grow the club and achieve what we want to achieve.” he added.

“But because there is no football at the moment we could not get those big sponsorship.”

“I agree with you if you say the four sponsorships we have are small. Yes. But let me assure all of you here that we are seriously working to get on board more bodies to sponsor us. Very soon once competitive season resumes we shall get those deals done.” he explained.