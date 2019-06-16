Kotoko coach CK Akonnor thinks his charges are not 'under-pressure' for Hearts clash

Asante Kotoko coach CK Akonnor admits it is going to be tough but remains confident his side has prepared well to beat Hearts of Oak in Accra on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors arrived in Accra on Saturday after a 5-day training camp in Asante Mampong.

Akonnor told Kotoko Express App his charges have responded positively to the tactical drills and in good spirits for the showdown.

“I know it’s going to be tough, and I admit that it is the toughest game yet in the competition, knowing the type of opponent and how important such matches are to the teams and the supporters across the divide," he said.

"But for the past days, we have prepared well to face them. And I am very happy because the players are responding well to what we have been taking them through.

“One other good also is that the players are calm and not under pressure. It is a tough game, no doubt, but the players are relaxed and approaching it like it was a normal game. They are not feeling complacent, but are also not under pressure. They have a clear mind and that is good going into a game like this one.''