Kotoko forward Yacouba Sogne to report to camp on Friday

Asante Kotoko forward Yacouba Sogne is expected to report to camp in Takoradi on Friday as the team continues preparations ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The striker was granted permission to leave for his native of Burkina Faso for his marriage ceremony.

GHANASoccernet has gathered that the inform forward has been asked to return to camp in the Western Region, where the Porcupine Warriors have been based for two weeks now.

Asante Kotoko will host the winner of the Cameroonian cup match between Edding FC and Lion Blesse on November 28th in Kumasi.

Yacouba Sogne has been in phenomenal form for the Reds since arriving at the club, scoring in very important matches for the club.

The Kumasi based outfit are Ghana's sole representatives in Africa despite the suspension of all domestic competition.

Kotoko are representing Ghana as holders of the MTN FA Cup.

The Ghanaian giants best performance in the Confederations Cup was reaching the finals in the maiden edition against bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak. A game they lost on penalties after two legs.