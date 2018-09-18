Kotoko goalie Felix Annan pleads with Normalization Committee for improved salaries for local based players

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan is calling on the Normalization Committee to make the remuneration of players in the domestic scene a priority in their reforms.

The former WAFA goalkeeper indicated their wages and salaries does not commensurate with their demands, hence the reason for the massive player exodus in the country.

According Annan, he suggested the normalization committee should help address the issue of wages for the locally based players.

“I speak to a lot of my colleagues and I know it is not easy playing in our local league. Our families and friends depend on us so if we are not getting the right financial benefits, we leave to play smaller clubs just to make money to sustain our selves and family”, Felix said as quoted by Ghanasportsonline.

“The name of our league even suggests it is for Ghana so we plead with government, Corporate Ghana together with the Normalization Committee to come to our aid and help improve our finances”, he added.

The Ghana Premier League has been on suspension since the premiere of the Anas expose' which saw several top officials on camera receiving bribes to the disdain of the domestic league.

Following several months of battle between government and the former Ghana Football Association, a Normalization committee headed by Dr. Kofi Amoah has been named to run Ghana Football for the next six months.