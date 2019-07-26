Kotoko recall Fatawu Safiu over meagre fee from a Swedish club for the player

Asante Kotoko have recalled striker Fatawu Safiu to the team as they continue to prepare for the CAF Champions League.

The striker who is currently on trials at Swedish side Helsingborg has been asked to return home after the European club proposed a $15,000 offer for the attacker.

An amount Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko insists is below the player's quality and can only allow the striker to leave when the right offer comes.

“We have asked the player to come back to Ghana because looking at Fatawu’s quality, his pedigree, value, you can’t pay $15000 for him,” Kennedy Boakye Ansah told Oyerepa FM.

“Kotoko deserves better, we don’t think the player deserves that so we have asked the player to come back to Ghana.”

Abdul Faftawu Safiu has been the Porcupine Warriors livewire in recent times, helping the club to success in the Tier I Special Competition.

He also played a key role as the Reds reached the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.