Kotoko star Abdul Fatawu Safiu tells Ghanaian clubs to be disciplined and professional

Red-hot Asante Kotoko forward Abdul Fatawu Safiu has urged Ghanaian clubs to be more discipline and professional.

The striker, who has become a star for the Porcupine Warriors since joining last year revealed his experiences playing in the CAF Confederations Cup.

According to Fatawu, talents abound in Ghana but clubs lack the discipline and professionalism some clubs in Africa have.

"We have talents in Ghana league but what other African clubs are doing which is different from ours is that their players are very discipline and professional," he told Atinka Sports.

"During our campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup, most of the teams we faced are well organized and we must replicate it in Ghana," he added.

Fatawu has been sensational in the GFA Special competition, leading the goalscorers chat with five goals in five games.

The former Inter Allies attacker has had spells outside Ghana in the past, where he played for Vimmerby IF, Portland Timbers and the Vancouver Whitecaps.