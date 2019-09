Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu got off the mark for CF Cordoba in their 1-1 stalemate with CD Badajoz in the Spanish Segunda B on Saturday.

It was little surprise when league leaders CD Badajoz took the lead through a Santamaria penalty after just 60 seconds on the clock.

Owusu — who notched ten goals for Salamanca last season — grabbed the equalizing goal for the home side against the league leaders in the 56th minute.

The draw puts Cordoba in 3rd spot, two points behind leaders Badajoz.