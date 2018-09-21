Kwadwo Asamoah and Stephan De Vrij named best free summer signings for Inter Milan

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah and fellow summer signing Stephan De Vrij have been named the best arrivals of the transfer window at Inter Milan.

Asamoah joined Inter after six years with Juventus and has comfortably walked into the Milan team this season and is a key member of manager Luciano Spalleti.

The former Udinese midfielder has excelled through the middle of the pitch and on the flanks, where he provided a very important assist as Inter came from a goal down to beat Tottenham in midweek to mark their return to the champions League with a win at the San Siro.

Despite an unconvincing start to the season by the Nerrazurri's, Asamoah has provided coach Luciano Spalleiti with the experience lacked by several members of the club.

Interesting for a player who arrived on a free transfer, Italian top football tabloid Corriere Dello Sport have identified the Ghanaian as the most important free signing of the summer.

Together with teammate Stephan De Vrij, who arrived in the summer from Lazio, the pair continue to impress in the current campaign.

Stephan De Vrij scored the important winner against Tottenham in the Champions League win over Tottenham in midweek.

The experience Dutch defender looks to have seized the position in the center of defence from former Atletico defender Miranda.

Inter Milan will travel to Sampdoria on Sunday in the Serie A and Asamoah and De Vrij will be expected to star in that game.