Published on: 23 September 2018
Kwadwo Asamoah hails Inter Milan team spirit after late win over Sampdoria in Serie A

Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah hailed his side's magnificent team spirit after their 1-0 win over Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A on Saturday night. 

Marcelo Brozovic scored a 94th-minute winner to earn Inter victory in a match which saw three goals ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The Ghana international was among the three players whose goals were correctly ruled out by the VAR.

The win lifts Inter to seventh in the table, one place below Sampdoria and Asamoah couldn't hide his excitement as he showered praises on his team.

He posted on Twitter: "We won courtesy of our championship quality and magnificent team spirit, and the selfless dedication of the travelling fans.

 

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 22, 2018

Asamoah lasted the entire duration of the match.

