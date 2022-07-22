Kwame Peprah: Orlando Pirates slap massive price tag on Ghanaian striker amid interest from Greece

Orlando Pirates are determined to keep Kwame Peprah and have set a price of more than R10 million (over $590,000) for the Ghanaian striker, who is attracting interest from Greece.

According to reports, the Buccaneers have already rejected an R8 million (over $ 470,000) offer from a Greek club.

Peprah joined the South African giants from Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal, before the start of last season.

In his debut season, the 21-year-old scored nine goals and added an assist.

According to sources, interested clubs have yet to meet Orlando Pirates' asking price for the player.

Peprah has been shortlisted by a number of clubs, but a move this window is extremely difficult to predict.