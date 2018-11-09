Kwesi Appiah has 'lost it' after Benjamin Tetteh snub - Dreams FC administrative chief

Dreams FC administrative Manager Ameenu Shardow is the latest high-profile club official to lash out at Kwesi Appiah's decision to overlook in-form Benjamin Tetteh, claiming the national team coach has 'lost it' after the latest snub.

The Ghanaian gaffer has come under fire for ignoring the eight-goal Sparta Prague striker for the 2019 crunch Africa Cup of Nations tie against the East African side on November 19.

The knife is out for the 58-year-old, who has been faced with questions over is selection criteria.

And the administrative chief of the ambitious Ghanaian side Ameenu Shardow is up in arms with the Black Stars coach.

"Kwesi Appiah is badly messing up our Black Stars. Once upon a time he called up a player who plays in the league of workers to come and strike for our Black Stars but refuses to acknowledge ones who are banging in the goals with top flight teams in Europe," he wrote on facebook.

Appiah has definitely lost it. And it’s sad because it’ll come back to bite us all!!!

This is the national team of Ghana for crying out loud!!!

Shardow is the latest official from Dreams FC to hit hard at the coach after the club's Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku.

Tetteh, who is owned by the Ghanaian side, has been impressive in the Czech League with Sparta Prague.

The former Ghana Under-20 star has scored eight goals in 12 matches for the side so far this season.