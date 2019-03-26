Kwesi Appiah’s AFCON player selection begins today

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah will begin his quest to select his squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations as Ghana takes on Mauritania in an international friendly to be played today at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kwesi Appiah told the media after the game against Kenya on Saturday that he will use these two games that the Stars will engage in to assess the players invited as the AFCON approaches.

Ghanasoccernet understands that majority of the squad that played against Kenya in the qualifiers will make it to the AFCON.

“This is my last call-up which is really important and is good to bring in new strikers to see if they can be better than those we already know”, Appiah told the media.

This is the essence of trying other new guys. We have two games that is why others played on Saturday (Kenya) and I will make sure those who couldn’t play on Saturday will play today so that myself and every Ghanaian can assess them.

“Some of the players invited played against (Kenya) and the others who couldn’t play will get the chance to play on Tuesday against Mauritania, he concluded.

Three debutants who were invited are likely to make their debut in today’s game against Mauritania.

Alhassan Wakaso, Amos Frimpong and Kwame Bonsu will play a part in today’s game as indicated by the coach.

The Black Stars have qualified for the tournament which will be staged in Egypt in June.

Ghana’s Black Stars will know their group opponents for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations on Friday April 12.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom