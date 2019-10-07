Latif Blessing grabs assist as Los Angeles clinch MLS Western Conference Supporters Shield

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing provides an assist as Los Angeles FC recorded a 3-1 victory over Colorado Rapids to finish their Supporters’ Shield-winning regular season in style.

Carlos Vela combined superbly with Latif Blessing to register his 32nd goal of the MLS regular season in the 28th minute, with an early effort in transition from well outside the box.

The Mexican forward followed that up just three minutes later with another goal, a bicycle kick in the 6-yard box that was absolutely unstoppable, to make it 2-0 and 33 goals on the campaign.

But the Rapids didn’t give up, and Kei Kamara scored on a trademark diving header to make it 2-1 just before halftime.

Vela wrapped up a hat trick in the 51st minute, tapping in his third goal of the day and 34th of the season, after a nicely whipped in cross from Tristan Blackmon to set him up.

Last season, LAFC set an MLS record for most points in a franchise’s inaugural season, and Sunday’s 3-1 finish set a new league record for most points in a single season with 72.

This team solidified the first place in the Western Conference long ago, so they will enjoy a first-round bye in the MLS Cup Playoffs waiting on the winner between Minnesota United FC, a team LAFC played twice this year but never beat, or in-town rival LA Galaxy.