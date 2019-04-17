Leeds United U23 coach singles out Jordan Ayew for praise

Leeds United U23 coach Danny Schofield lavish praise on Jordan Ayew after his side played against Crystal Palace’s U23 on Monday at Selhurst Park.

The Ghana international was one of two first teamers were included in the Palace side who earned a 2-2 draw.

Ayew decided to step to get more game time under his belt before the end of the season.

Schofield thought the striker was a 'handful' all game.

''I think it was a very difficult test for us,'' said Schofield. ''I think they had some very good players, very dynamic players, players who are good in one v one situations.''

"The striker, number 14, Jordan Ayew, I thought he was a handful all game, but we dealt with him really well,'' he added.