Left-back Patrick Asmah scores first-ever goal for FK Senica in Slovakian top-flight

Published on: 06 October 2018
Patrick Asmah

Defender Patrick Asmah scored his first goal goal for Slovakian side FK Senica in their 2-2 league draw at Slovan Bratislava.

The former Ghana U20 left back netted in the 54th minute to double the lead for the visitors.

This was after Frank Castaneda had given them a seventh minute lead.

But Slovan Bratislava raced back to draw courtesy a three minute double from Moha in the 57th and 60th minutes respectively.

Asmah, 22, is on a season long loan from Italian Serie A side Atalanta and has made eight appearances in the Fortuna League.

