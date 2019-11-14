Leicester manager Brendan Rogers praises character of fringe player Daniel Amartey

Leicester City manager Brendan Rogers has praised the character of the fringe players in his team, including Ghana defender Daniel Amartey.

Rogers admits the players limited to match minutes, have brought out the best in those playing regularly as they turn up at train and compete for places in the team.

Amartey is yet to play for the Foxes this season after returning from a lengthy injury lay-off.

“It’s not hard to keep the squad happy but I have empathy for the guys because we’re only at the level we’re at because of the players that aren’t playing," says Rogers.

"We’ve got guys like Wes Morgan, Marc Albrighton, Christian Fuchs, Demarai Gray, Dennis Praet, all these guys aren’t starting games," the former Liverpool gaffer added.

"There’s Papy Mendy, who had been playing a lot of games [last season], and Daniel Amartey, those two aren’t even in the squad. There’s Hamza Choudhury.

"Their mentality and focus allows us to be the best that we can. It’s my job to manage that, I speak a lot with the players, they understand where it’s at, they’re clear on where they stand within the squad.

"I recognize how difficult it is, but they never show it. They turn up every day to train, to be the best they can be."