Levante coach promises to help Dwamena fight heart problem

Levante coach Deigo Lopez says the club will do whatever it can to help Raphael Dwamena recover from his heart problem which has forced him to retire from football at the moment.

The 24-year old striker failed to make a move to Brighton in 2017 due to the same heart condition.

According to the coach, the Dwamena was in a perfect condition to play for Levante last season after the medical checks because there were no traces of any heart problem before his move to Real Zaragoza.

“Dwamena knows that we are here to help him and do whatever it takes.

"Dwamena is affected, but he is a very positive boy," Lopez said.

"Beyond being able to participate more or less when he was with us, he is an excellent person," he concluded. EFE

Dwamena has received a lot of support from players and team mates after this predicament which has seen him sidelined indefinitely.

GHANAsoccernet.com wishes him a speedy recovery.