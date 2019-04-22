Liberty Professional coach Reginald Asante praises "home support" in victory over Dreams FC

Liberty Professionals coach Reginald Asante has commended fans of the club for their massive support in his side's 1-0 win over Dreams FC at the Carl Reindorf Park on Sunday.

The Scientific Soccer lads dispatched Dreams FC in front of their teeming fans, after captain Simon Zibo scored the only goal in a fiercely contested game.

Despite the hard fought victory, coach Reginald Asante was not too impressed by the performance of his boys but praised the fans for showing up in their numbers to cheer the club on.

“It was a tough game. There was a problem right from the start of the warm-up. Our two regular players Elvis Kyei Baffour and Emmanuel Addo got injured and we had to change tactics,” Asante said after the game.

“We gave some of the guys opportunities to play so that we can see their level. Dreams played well in the second half but we dominated in the first half. Aside from that, we won because we had the home support.”

Liberty will next face high flying Karela United in the final game of the first round.