Re-Live: Asante Kotoko 1- 3 AshantiGold (Special Competition)

play-by-play between Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold in Tier II Special Competition semi-final game at the Accra Sports Stadium

Below is the starting line up for both clubs

The referee whistles for the commencement of the game here at the Accra Sports Stadium

We begin today’s update from the Accra Sports Stadium from the second minute

02’- Asante Kotoko have taken the lead through Naby Keita in the opening minutes. Goal ooooo.

It’s Kotoko 1-0 AshGold

6’- Goal oooo AshantiGold gets the equalizer through a header by Yussif Abubakar

10’- AshantiGold player fouled, referee whistles for an infringement in favor of the miners.

15’- AshGold are dominating play at the moment as they look poised to get the second goal.Kotoko have been resolute at the back.

It’s still Kotoko 1-1 AshGold

20’- AshantiGold dominating possession at the moment, Kotoko have redrawn deep into their own half.

21’- What a strike from Appiah McCarthy but Danlad saves the ball beautifully from a free kick

22’- Both teams are beginning to go at each other will the ball been played in the middle.

23’- Nice clearance from Wahab as he prevents an attack by AshGold

24’- Kotoko on the attack, Boahene with the ball sends a cross, Safiu dummy’s but no one to connect the ball.

Corner kick for AshGold, ball effected but it seems Kwame Bonsu has been hit and referee whistles for a foul

26’- Temporal hold up as a player of Kotoko is receiving treatment. Play in session a CHANCE for AshGold oh no they fail to make it count

27’- Throw in for kotoko

28’ - CHANCE: What a strike from Appiah McCarthy from 25 yards but Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad provides an equally good save to prevent the ball from entering the net. Denies AshGold the second goal

30’- It’s Kotoko 1-1 AshGold

31’- Goal ooooo Emmanuel OWUSU puts AshGold infront.. He connects a beautiful cross from the left wing into the net with a volley

It’s Kotoko 1-2 AshGold

35’- Free kick to Kotoko, Safiu behind the ball, sends a cross into the box but has been cleared by Yusif of AshGold

36’- Corner kick to Kotoko, ball effected, headed out. Another Corner kick

37’- Marathon of Corner kicks for kotoko but they fail to capitalize on it. Goal kick

38’- AshGold on the attack, sends a cross has been headed out by a Kotoko defender.

Appiah McCarthy brought down, referee whistles for a foul

39’- Appiah McCarthy behind the ball, hits a long strike ball deflects and goes out for a Corner kick to AshGold

40’- Corner effected, Danlad comes out and punches it away, a strike but deflects, throw in to AshGold

41’- Kotoko on the attack, referee whistles for an infringement against Safiu

43’- Goal kick to Kotoko

44’- Brilliant play from Kotoko’s Wahab Adams, throw pass to Safiu but AshGold goalkeeper quickly comes out to save the ball

45’- We have done 45 minutes of action here at the Accra Sports Stadium.

We doing three minutes of additional time

It’s Kotoko 1-2 AshGold

Kotoko pushing for an equalizer before the end of the first half.

Referee brings the first half to an end.

iT’s KOTOKO 1-2 ASHGOLD

We will be back after the recess....

Second half begins

It’s Kotoko 1-2 AshGold

49’- Abdul Safiu nearly got the equalizer for Kotoko but he has been flagged offside

50’- AshGold goalkeeper Boateng down on the pitch and has been attended to by the team medics. Keeper is on his feet and game continues

51- Danger for Kotoko in their goal area but ball has been cleared. Throw in to AshGold

52- Another infringement in the game, game is getting intense with a lot of tackles

55- Nice pass to Kwame Boahene sends a cross to the box but has been intercepted by the AshGold defense

56’-Chance for AshGold, Asiamah with a strike, brilliant save by Danlad

Goal oooo AshGold makes it 3-1 as Danlad fails to catch the ball from a cross on the right flank which was headed into the net by Agyekum

It’s KOTOKO 1-3 ASHGOLD

Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad is injured and has been stretched off the pitch.

Substitution: Goalkeeper Osei Kwame replaces Ibrahim Danlad

63’- Game in progress, Naby Keita with the ball sends a cross but it has been intercepted

64’- Kotoko wrestling for every 50-50 ball, referees whistles for a foul

65’- AshGold dominating in the middle at this moment

67’- Free kick to Kotoko, Abdul Fatawu behind the ball, sends the ball wide. Off target

70’- AshGold well composed at the back as they are holding on to their lead

71’- What an impressive run from AshGold’s Godfred Asiamah a chance to make it four but the goal keeper saves the situation.

74’- Corner kick to Kotoko. Ball effected but has been cleared for another Corner kick

75’- AshGold take over possession, passing the ball beautifully among themselves

76’- Chance for Safiu oh no AshGold goalkeeper prevents the ball from entering the net

78’- Keita with a chance to reduce the deficit but his effort hits the AshGold defender

IT’s KOTOKO 1-3 ASHGOLD

82’- Substitution - Mumuni Shafiu-OUT

Samed Ibrahim- IN

84’- Kotoko stringing passes in the middle as they surge forward.

85’- Abdul Safiu with a chance but it goes over the ball. Safiu has been quite on the day

86’- Strong tackle on AshGold’s Nkrumah who is down injured

87’- AshGold still dominating play they have been the best side in the second half

We are into injury time

IT’s ASANTE KOTOKO 1-3 ASHGOLD

Nzema Kotoko have progressed to the final after defeating Unistar Acadmey by 2-1 in the other semi-final game.

So they await the winner of the game between Asante Kotoko and AshGold.

Referee brings the game to a close here at the Accra Sports Stadium.

AshantiGold have defeated Asante Kotoko by 3-1 in the Tier II of the Special Competition.

AshGold play Nzema Kotoko in the finals

