Re-Live: Asante Kotoko 1- 3 AshantiGold (Special Competition)

Re-Live the play-by-play between Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold in Tier II Special Competition semi-final game at the Accra Sports Stadium on GHANAsoccernet.com
Below is the starting line up for both clubs
The referee whistles for the commencement of the game here at the Accra Sports Stadium
We begin today’s update from the Accra Sports Stadium from the second minute
02’- Asante Kotoko have taken the lead through Naby Keita in the opening minutes. Goal ooooo.
It’s Kotoko 1-0 AshGold
6’- Goal oooo AshantiGold gets the equalizer through a header by Yussif Abubakar
10’- AshantiGold player fouled, referee whistles for an infringement in favor of the miners.
15’- AshGold are dominating play at the moment as they look poised to get the second goal.Kotoko have been resolute at the back.
It’s still Kotoko 1-1 AshGold
20’- AshantiGold dominating possession at the moment, Kotoko have redrawn deep into their own half.
21’- What a strike from Appiah McCarthy but Danlad saves the ball beautifully from a free kick
22’- Both teams are beginning to go at each other will the ball been played in the middle.
23’- Nice clearance from Wahab as he prevents an attack by AshGold
24’- Kotoko on the attack, Boahene with the ball sends a cross, Safiu dummy’s but no one to connect the ball.
Corner kick for AshGold, ball effected but it seems Kwame Bonsu has been hit and referee whistles for a foul
26’- Temporal hold up as a player of Kotoko is receiving treatment. Play in session a CHANCE for AshGold oh no they fail to make it count
27’- Throw in for kotoko
28’ - CHANCE: What a strike from Appiah McCarthy from 25 yards but Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad provides an equally good save to prevent the ball from entering the net. Denies AshGold the second goal
30’- It’s Kotoko 1-1 AshGold
31’- Goal ooooo Emmanuel OWUSU puts AshGold infront.. He connects a beautiful cross from the left wing into the net with a volley
It’s Kotoko 1-2 AshGold
35’- Free kick to Kotoko, Safiu behind the ball, sends a cross into the box but has been cleared by Yusif of AshGold
36’- Corner kick to Kotoko, ball effected, headed out. Another Corner kick
37’- Marathon of Corner kicks for kotoko but they fail to capitalize on it. Goal kick
38’- AshGold on the attack, sends a cross has been headed out by a Kotoko defender.
Appiah McCarthy brought down, referee whistles for a foul
39’- Appiah McCarthy behind the ball, hits a long strike ball deflects and goes out for a Corner kick to AshGold
40’- Corner effected, Danlad comes out and punches it away, a strike but deflects, throw in to AshGold
41’- Kotoko on the attack, referee whistles for an infringement against Safiu
43’- Goal kick to Kotoko
44’- Brilliant play from Kotoko’s Wahab Adams, throw pass to Safiu but AshGold goalkeeper quickly comes out to save the ball
45’- We have done 45 minutes of action here at the Accra Sports Stadium.
We doing three minutes of additional time
It’s Kotoko 1-2 AshGold
Kotoko pushing for an equalizer before the end of the first half.
Referee brings the first half to an end.
iT’s KOTOKO 1-2 ASHGOLD
We will be back after the recess....
Second half begins
It’s Kotoko 1-2 AshGold
49’- Abdul Safiu nearly got the equalizer for Kotoko but he has been flagged offside
50’- AshGold goalkeeper Boateng down on the pitch and has been attended to by the team medics. Keeper is on his feet and game continues
51- Danger for Kotoko in their goal area but ball has been cleared. Throw in to AshGold
52- Another infringement in the game, game is getting intense with a lot of tackles
55- Nice pass to Kwame Boahene sends a cross to the box but has been intercepted by the AshGold defense
56’-Chance for AshGold, Asiamah with a strike, brilliant save by Danlad
Goal oooo AshGold makes it 3-1 as Danlad fails to catch the ball from a cross on the right flank which was headed into the net by Agyekum
It’s KOTOKO 1-3 ASHGOLD
Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad is injured and has been stretched off the pitch.
Substitution: Goalkeeper Osei Kwame replaces Ibrahim Danlad
63’- Game in progress, Naby Keita with the ball sends a cross but it has been intercepted
64’- Kotoko wrestling for every 50-50 ball, referees whistles for a foul
65’- AshGold dominating in the middle at this moment
67’- Free kick to Kotoko, Abdul Fatawu behind the ball, sends the ball wide. Off target
70’- AshGold well composed at the back as they are holding on to their lead
71’- What an impressive run from AshGold’s Godfred Asiamah a chance to make it four but the goal keeper saves the situation.
74’- Corner kick to Kotoko. Ball effected but has been cleared for another Corner kick
75’- AshGold take over possession, passing the ball beautifully among themselves
76’- Chance for Safiu oh no AshGold goalkeeper prevents the ball from entering the net
78’- Keita with a chance to reduce the deficit but his effort hits the AshGold defender
IT’s KOTOKO 1-3 ASHGOLD
82’- Substitution - Mumuni Shafiu-OUT
Samed Ibrahim- IN
84’- Kotoko stringing passes in the middle as they surge forward.
85’- Abdul Safiu with a chance but it goes over the ball. Safiu has been quite on the day
86’- Strong tackle on AshGold’s Nkrumah who is down injured
87’- AshGold still dominating play they have been the best side in the second half
We are into injury time
IT’s ASANTE KOTOKO 1-3 ASHGOLD
Nzema Kotoko have progressed to the final after defeating Unistar Acadmey by 2-1 in the other semi-final game.
So they await the winner of the game between Asante Kotoko and AshGold.
Referee brings the game to a close here at the Accra Sports Stadium.
AshantiGold have defeated Asante Kotoko by 3-1 in the Tier II of the Special Competition.
AshGold play Nzema Kotoko in the finals
By Herbert Boakye Yiadom