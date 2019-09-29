Majeed Ashimeru delighted to hit target for Red Bull Salzburg in victory against Austria Vienna

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has expressed his excitement after scoring for Red Bull Salzburg in their 4-1 victory over Austria Vienna on Saturday.

Ashimeru drew level for the Bulls in the 35th minute after Albert Vallci’s own goal had given Austria Vienna a 2nd minute lead.

A brace from Sekou Koita and Masaya Okugawa’s second half strike ensured Red Bull Salzburg finished the match with a 4-1 win to consolidate their advantage at the summit of the Bundesliga standings.

Ashimeru — who played the entire duration of the match — could not hide his delight over the goal he scored and also the three points churned out by the team.

He has tallied two goals for the side in the ongoing season.

