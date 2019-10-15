GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Maligned loanee becomes Crystal Palace most important player - story of Ghana star Jordan Ayew

Published on: 15 October 2019
Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London.

Ghana star Jordan Ayew has turned on the screws after emerging Crystal Palace most important player this season following his struggles last term. 

From maligned loanee with a solitary league goal last season to becoming a fans’ favourite this campaign, Ayew’s rejuvenation at Selhurst Park has been remarkable.

At best, the transition of his temporary deal from Swansea City into a permanent one in the summer was seen as the arrival of a decent squad player. At worst, it seemed like a cheap and easy capture of someone who failed to shine the previous year when much more money needed to be spent on a more proven and prolific forward.

But the 27-year-old has swatted away the criticisms of his signing with a fantastic start to the season.

Each of his three goals – against Manchester United, Aston Villa and West Ham – have come in victories and he is now undoubtedly Palace’s best striker.

Doubts will still linger over whether he can truly arrest the Eagles’ long-term scoring problems.

Ayew has never netted more than seven times in a Premier League campaign – but he is already on track to beat that tally this season.

