Manchester United target Mohammed Salisu has £10m transfer release clause

English Premier League giants Manchester United must cough up £10 million to sign Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu.

The 20-year-old has impressed in La Liga and attracted a lot interest since breaking into Valladolid first team in 2018 .

United's scouts have extensively reported on the centre back and want to make a move this summer.

The player’s agent is the father of United play maker Juan Mata and that could help the club in getting their target.

Football Espana claims United must fend interest from Everton, Newcastle, Southampton and Norwich City.

Salisu has scored one goal in 14 appearances in La Liga appearances so far.