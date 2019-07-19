Manchester United-target Thomas Partey models in Atlético Madrid new away shirt

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey could remain at Spanish side Atlético Madrid after being chosen as one of two players to model in their new away kits.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano following his swashbuckling performance for the side last term.

Clubs such as Manchester United, Inter Milan and Arsenal have been credited with interest in the Ghana international.

However, it is unlikely he will be allowed to depart the club after he was chosen as one of three players to model in their new away shirt alongside Chelsea loanee Alvaro Morata and their femenino star Silvia Meseguer.

The all black jersey is complimented by flashes of red trim and has a Spanish flag on the inside near the collar.

Atlético Madrid gaffer Diego Simeone has reiterated his desire to hold on to the former Tema Youth enforcer after losing one of his key midfielders, Rodri, to English giants Manchester City in the ongoing summer transfer.

Partey enjoyed 39 games in all competitions for the Rojiblanco, registering 4 assists and scoring 4 goals.

He featured in every game for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt — where they knocked out by Tunisia at the Round of 16.

By: Yaw Sakyi