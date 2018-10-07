Medeama beat Karela United 2-0 in late David Brigidi memorial match

Medeama recorded a 2-0 win over Karela United in a friendly played in memory of the late Senator David Brigidi at Aiyinase on Sunday

Captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah and deputy Kwasi Donsu scored the goals in the first half to hand the side their first defeat at the CAM park.

Zutah opened the scoring in front of a decent crowd before Donsu grabbed the insurance goal through the spot kick.

The match was played to commemorate the one-week anniversary of deceased Karel United founder and executive president Senator David Brigidi.

Mr Brigidi, owner of Karela United, died last week after a short illness.