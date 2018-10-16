Medeama is far better than Kotoko, Mauve coach dares Porcupine Warriors for friendly

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu has issued a stern warning to Asante Kotoko, claiming that the Porcupine Warriors don’t quite know what they will be up against if they accepts a friendly challenge.

The highly-rated gaffer has thrown down the gauntlet to the local giants, insisting his current squad is far ahead of the Porcupine Warriors.

Kotoko's back-to-back wins over rivals Hearts of Oak and recent decent outings against Ashantigold have reignited talks of a solid team in motion.

There are widespread believe among the club's supporters that they will be unbeatable when local football is restored.

But Medeama coach Samuel Boadu has laughed off the club's perceived resurgence, insisting they come nowhere near his array of budding stars.

"I can confidently say my team is better than the current Kotoko team by far," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM

"We are far ahead of them and if they argue, they should engage us in a friendly and will know the difference."

Medeama recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Kotoko in the first half of the season.

They have also clinched the Ghanaian FA Cup twice all at the expense of the Kumasi-based side.