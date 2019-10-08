Medeama re-sign former midfielder Eric Kwakwa on a two-year deal

Medeama have signed former midfielder Eric Kwakwa on a two-year deal, the club announced on Tuesday.

The offensive midfielder has put pen to paper on the permanent contract after completing formalities.

Kwakwa returns to the club after spending four-years in Tarkwa between 2014-2018.

In-between his stay at the club, he enjoyed a season long loan at Icelandic top-flight side Víkingur Ólafsvík in 2017.

Eric Kwakwa told medeamasc.com: I am delighted to have re-joined my family and I am looking forward to another great time. I want to thank the club president, management and the technical team for the second opportunity to play for this great club.

"From my conversation with the coach, I am happy about the vision and plans he has for the team in the seasons ahead.

"I am looking forward to being part of this great family again and contribute significantly to the club,"

Samuel Boadu said: Kwakwa is one of the most exciting midfielders in Ghana and we're happy to have him in our ranks. It's gratifying that we have been able to secure his signature for the upcoming season.

"He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch. He has an incredible composure and will be a key man for us.

“He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to the club.

“I would like to welcome Kwakwa back to Medeama and we are looking forward to working with him as we prepare for the new season.”