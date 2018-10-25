Medeama SC spokesperson Patrick Akoto seeks Supreme Court interpretation on legitimacy of teams for Africa campaign

Medeama SC spokesperson Patrick Akoto wants a Supreme Court interpretation on the legitimacy of teams seeking to represent the country in next season’s Africa inter-club competition.

There is a wave of confusion and uncertainty following a controversial decision to pull out of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup next year.

The Ghana FA Normalisation Committee announced on Friday that no Ghanaian club will represent the country after a consultative meeting with club owners and administrators.

Despite the consensus, Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC are pushing to participate in the competition.

There appears to be a constitutional crisis within football amid uncertainty regarding the legitimacy of teams to represent the country.

And Medeama spokesperson Patrick Akoto wants the matter to be resolved at the apex of the country’s judiciary.

“We have run into a constitutional crisis and will need the Supreme Court to interprets," Mr. Akoto told Asempa FM.

"If Medeama is not allowed to go to Africa, the issue may end up in the Supreme Court.”

By: Reuben Obodai