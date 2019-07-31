Michael Essien offers morale support to Persib Bandung after heavy defeat against Arema FC

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has given morale support to Persib Bandung following their 5-1 thumping against Arema FC in the ongoing Indonesian Premier League.

The fans of the Blue Whales were stunned after their team was hammered 5-1 by Arema FC in Week 4 of the league at the Kanjuruhan Stadium on Tuesday.

In the wake of the match, former Persib Bandung midfielder Essien took to Instagram to enliven the team to bounce back stronger in their next game.

"@persib_official comes back stronger. Better luck next time ," wrote the Ghanaian man who also defended Chelsea and Real Madrid. Quoted from Persib page, there are more than 20,000 people like the comments of players who have used number 5 in Persib.

The defeat against Arema FC was not the worst in Persib's history.

Their biggest defeat was experienced during the Inter Island Cup in 2010. Persib lost 0-6 to Sriwijaya FC in the Group stage at the Sriwijaya Stadium, Jakabaring, Palembang on September 2, 2010.