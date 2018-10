Former Persib Bandung star Michael Essien has paid tribute to the victims of the earthquake and tsunami that hit the city of Palu, Indonesia.

The death toll from the disaster rose only slightly on Monday, to 844, due to difficulties in reaching the areas worst affected by the quake.

The lack of heavy machinery made it difficult to retrieve corpses from the rubble.

Essien, who recently played in Indonsia, posted on his Instagram page: ''We Pray for the people in PALU in Indonesia๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฟ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฟ๐Ÿ™๐Ÿฟ.''