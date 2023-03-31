Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal's relationship with GFA following physio attachment to Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken positively about the club's relationship with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), following the attachment of physio Simon Murphy to Thomas Partey during the Black Stars' recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification matches against Angola this month.

Although Partey played in the first leg of the tie, a 1-0 victory for Ghana in Kumasi, he was left on the bench for the second leg in Luanda due to what Black Stars coach Chris Hughton described as "small injury issues". Murphy, who is part of Arsenal's medical staff, travelled with Partey to Ghana to ensure he received the necessary treatment.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's game against Leeds United, Arteta expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration between the club and the GFA, saying, "It's something we've done in the past. We have a really good relationship with the Ghanaian federation, and we have to manage and look after our players."

He added that the partnership was mutually beneficial, with the GFA being "really positive" about Arsenal's involvement. Arteta also expressed hope that Partey, who missed Arsenal's last game due to injury, would be fit to play against Leeds on April 1.

The Arsenal manager's comments demonstrate the close working relationship between the Premier League club and the GFA, with both parties committed to the health and well-being of their players. Fans will be hoping that this partnership will continue to benefit the Gunners in the future.

Partey, who is Ghana's deputy captain, has been important to Arsenal in their wonderful run in the Premier League this season, as they currently sit atop of the table.