Mixed reactions greet Newcastle United's pursuit of Andre Ayew

Newcastle United fans have reacted to reports linking the club with a move for Ghana forward Andre Ayew.

The Magpies are considering a loan move for the Swansea City forward.

Ayew is angling for a move away from the club following the side's relegation from the English Premier League.

And Newcastle United supporters have responded to the news.

I could live with those 2 — NUFC Jeff (@NUFCJeff7) July 16, 2018

Bloody hell, a loan deal for Jordan Ayew? Come on man — Coming Home Newcastle (@ComingHomeNUFC) July 16, 2018

Phillips average at best, Rondon no improvement. Ings always injured. Ayew pretty decent but says it all that we want a loan. We will never stump the money up for Loftus Cheek sadly. #nufc https://t.co/g5vBWLM1SZ — Anthony Candler (@cheeseball1913) July 16, 2018

We have been linked with a loan move for Swansea's Andre Ayew who failed to impress at West Ham and Swansea. Would you be happy to give him a chance? Swansea => West Ham (£22M) West Ham => Swansea (£20M) Swansea => Newcastle (LOAN)?? ⚫⚪#NUFC #Newcastle #ToonArmy pic.twitter.com/hdnZpnOLo6 — ToonArmy.com (@toonarmy_com) July 16, 2018

No not interested another poor attacking player — Jay Charlton (@JayNufc87) July 16, 2018