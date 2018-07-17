GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mixed reactions greet Newcastle United's pursuit of Andre Ayew

Published on: 17 July 2018
Newcastle United fans have reacted to reports linking the club with a move for Ghana forward Andre Ayew.

The Magpies are considering a loan move for the Swansea City forward.

Ayew is angling for a move away from the club following the side's relegation from the English Premier League.

And Newcastle United supporters have responded  to the news.

