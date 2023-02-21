GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
MTN FA Cup Round of 16: Aduana-Kotoko showdown slated for Sunday

Published on: 21 February 2023
The MTN FA Cup returns this weekend with the Premier League champions Asante Kotoko clashing with League leaders Aduana Stars on Sunday, February 26 2023 at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park.

Aduana are in superb form with a 5 point lead on the League standings and are 7 points richer than Asante Kotoko.

The other all Premier League encounter will see Real Tamale United lock horns with FC Samartex at the Aliu Mahama Stadium. Samartex thrashed RTU 3-0 when they met in the Premier League last weekend.

Another tantalizing all Division one clash will be between two high flying sides; Kpando Heart of Lions and Skyy FC who are League leaders of Zone 3 and Zone 2 respectively.

Dreams FC will host Division one side Liberty Professionals on Saturday.

Below are the full fixtures:

