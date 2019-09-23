Muntari bags brace as Al Duhail beat Al Wakrah 4-2

Ghana and Al Duhail striker Mohammed Muntari scored a brace for his side in their 4-2 against Al Wakrah on match day four of the 2019-20 QNB Stars League at the Al Sadd Stadium on Sunday

The 25-year old scored his first goal in the 36th minute to increase the lead for his side after they had gotten the opener in the 24th minute through Ali Afif.

Muntari scored Al Duhail’s third goal of the game in the 65th minute

Al Duhail are fourth on the Qatar Stars table with eight points after match day four

Mohammed Muntari has played four matches in the ongoing season scoring two goals