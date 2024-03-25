Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle commends players' tactical discipline following win over Kotoko

Nations FC coach Kassim Mingle praises his players' tactical discipline in their Ghana Premier League victory over Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

Mingle's team secured a 1-0 win, maintaining their second position and remaining two points behind Samartex in their surprising pursuit of the league title in their debut season.

Despite Asante Kotoko's strong start, eager to break a streak of three consecutive losses, Nations FC showcased resilience and efficiency.

They ultimately clinched victory with a narrow 1-0 win thanks to a goal in stoppage time of the first half.

Forward Asamoah Boateng Afriyie scored the decisive goal, marking his 10th of the season and reinforcing his status as the league's top scorer.

"I’m feeling great that we won. I used the first half to study Kotoko, so I asked my players to listen to instructions from the bench, where to move and where to reposition themselves. After the break, we took control and won the game.”

"My players were tactically disciplined, they played according to instructions. Truth be told, we didn’t play our usual game, but it wasn’t bad as long as we got the three points. I’m satisfied."

In contrast, Asante Kotoko, facing a crisis, suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, putting pressure on coach Prosper Ogum, who has been given three matches to secure his job.